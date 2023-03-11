Jane Fonda Dismisses Outrage Over Abortion ‘Murder’ Quip from The View, Blasts Critics Focused on ‘Passing Jokes’ Over ‘Real Threats’

Upworthy

Jane Fonda responded to outrage over her recent abortion-related comments on The View by accusing her critics, which includes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), of focusing on “passing jokes” more than “real threats.” During a Friday appearance on The View with her Moving On costar Lily Tomlin,…

