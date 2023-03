logo is seen through a rain-covered window. U.S. cryptocurrency firm Circle has $3.3 billion of its $40 billion of USD Coin reserves at the collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank, the company said in a tweet on Friday. The stablecoin company's announcement comes after startup-focused SVB collapsed…



#circle #usdcoin #siliconvalleybank #svb #silvergate #boston #usdc #twitter #tether #paoloardoino