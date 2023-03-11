Buy the dip in banks as the Silicon Valley Bank crisis is unlikely to spread, Goldman Sachs says

Buy the dip in banks as the Silicon Valley Bank crisis is unlikely to spread, Goldman Sachs says

Upworthy

Published

Silicon Valley Bank Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Investors could take advantage of the bank sell-off, Goldman Sachs wrote in a Thursday note. The risk of a broader contagion from smaller regional banks is unlikely, analysts said. "We reiterate our overweight…

#siliconvalleybank #gettyimagesinvestors #goldmansachs #pacwest #goldman #jpmorganchase #wellsfargo #yankee #svb #rbc

Full Article