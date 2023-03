Panama gives Canada's First Quantum go-ahead to operate port terminal

Panama's Maritime Authority has lifted a suspension on First Quantum Minerals' operations at the port of Punta Rincon, which the Canadian company uses to export copper concentrate from its key Cobre Panama mine, company sources said late on Friday. Two spokespersons for Minera Panama, First…



#panama #maritimeauthority #firstquantumminerals #puntarincon #cobrepanama #minerapanama #firstquantum #panamanian #donoso #spain