Breaking Bad's Charles Baker Worked Hard On The Piano Scene But Most Of It Got Cut

Breaking Bad's Charles Baker Worked Hard On The Piano Scene But Most Of It Got Cut

Upworthy

Published

Learn More Breaking Bad's Charles Baker Worked Hard On The Piano Scene But Most Of It Got Cut One of the greatest strengths of AMC's critically-acclaimed drama series "Breaking Bad" is the show's immense roster of compelling, complex side characters. While meth kingpins like Walter White (Bryan…

#charlesbaker #amc #breakingbad #walterwhite #bryancranston #gustavofring #giancarloesposito #saulgoodman #bobodenkirk #huellbabineaux

Full Article