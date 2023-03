Former columnist E. Jean Carroll can use the controversial ‘Access Hollywood’ tape and the testimony of two women who also alleged they were sexually assaulted by former President Donald Trump in her defamation case, a federal judge ruled on Friday. The case centers around the former columnist’s…



