The BBC faces a weekend with no soccer after Premier League presenters' wildcat strike in support of Gary Lineker
The BBC scrambled to stem an escalating crisis Saturday over its suspension of former soccer star and program host Gary Lineker for comments criticizing the British government’s new asylum policy. As a growing number of Premier League players and presenters rallied to Lineker’s support, Britain’s…
