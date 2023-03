Learn More 3:10 To Yuma Facts That Always Catch The Train On Time Missing the train has always been a powerful metaphor for missed opportunity, abandoned love, and the inexorable hand of fate. In director James Mangold's "3:10 to Yuma," struggling rancher Dan Evans' (Christian Bale) mission to get…



#toyumafacts #jamesmangold #danevans #christianbale #benwade #russellcrowe #oldwest #tootin #hellraisin #yuma