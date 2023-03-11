Government to meet tech firms following collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK

The UK government is coordinating an emergency meeting with tech firms, who are expected to call for state intervention to avoid the failure of hundreds of firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVB UK). The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, also spoke with the Bank of England governor,…



