‘Boring’ Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) Isn’t To Blame. Extend FDIC Coverage To ALL Premium-Paying, Regulatorily Sound Banks

Something must be wrong with me. Suspicious of large banking houses nearly since youth, I am now finding it difficult to fault Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB’s ) management or depositors for the second-largest bank failure in history yesterday. Worse yet, I am now wondering why we do not…



#siliconvalleybanks #svb #ustreasurys #siliconvalley #fdic #jaypowellsfed #treasurys #rookiemistakes