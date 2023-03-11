Biden denies reports that Alaska oil drilling project has been approved
Published
The Biden administration has denied reports that it has authorized a key oil drilling project on Alaska’s north slope, a highly contentious project that environmentalists argue would damage a pristine wilderness and gut White House commitments to combat climate crisis. Late Friday, Bloomberg was…
#alaska #interiordepartment #karinejeanpierre #algore #lisamurkowski #saudiarabia #saudi #conocophillips #willow #alaskan