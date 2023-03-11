Biden denies reports that Alaska oil drilling project has been approved

Biden denies reports that Alaska oil drilling project has been approved

Upworthy

Published

The Biden administration has denied reports that it has authorized a key oil drilling project on Alaska’s north slope, a highly contentious project that environmentalists argue would damage a pristine wilderness and gut White House commitments to combat climate crisis. Late Friday, Bloomberg was…

#alaska #interiordepartment #karinejeanpierre #algore #lisamurkowski #saudiarabia #saudi #conocophillips #willow #alaskan

Full Article