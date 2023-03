A councillor has warned that continued erosion of a Norfolk coastline could cause a dramatic decline in the local economy, after a seaside home was demolished. Several wooden properties, built on sand dunes at Hemsby, are perilously close to toppling into the sea due to coastal erosion. The…



#norfolk #hemsby #angliandemolition #noelgaler #greatyarmouth #eastflegg #hemsbyparishcouncil