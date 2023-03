The row triggered by Gary Lineker’s suspension from the BBC was spiralling out of control on Saturday night as it threatened to bring down the corporation’s most senior leaders and even derail parts of the government’s controversial new asylum policy. The crisis reached new heights as the BBC was…



#garylinekers #lineker #richardsharp #timdavie #linekers #rishisunak #garylineker #sharp #borisjohnson #liverpool