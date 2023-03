Hailey Bieber is reflecting on her “life-changing” mini-stroke in 2022. The 26-year-old model, who is married to Justin Bieber, took to her Instagram Story on Friday (March 10) to mark the one-year anniversary of a medical emergency that landed her in the hospital with stroke-like symptoms.…



