Proud Boys J6 Sedition Trial Halted After Leaked Chat Logs Show FBI Agent Said Her Boss Ordered Her To "Destroy Evidence" Authored by Chris Menahan via Information Liberation, The feds’ political persecution of the Proud Boys took a wild turn after unintentionally leaked chat logs from FBI Special…



#saidherboss #chrismenahan #fbi #nicolemiller #wray #juliekelly #proudboy #ethannordeans #rufiopanman #politico