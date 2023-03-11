Oscars Venue Impacted by Hollywood Power Outage as Rehearsals Continue on Eve of Ceremony

A neighborhood-wide power outage has impacted a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard’s robust tourism area, including Ovation Hollywood, the complex set to host the Academy Awards Sunday evening. Reports of the outage first emerged Saturday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. Located across the street…



#hollywoodboulevards #ovationhollywood #academyawards #dolby #oscars #hollywood #hollywoodhighland #dolbytheater #academy #variety