BBC Director General Tim Davie Apologizes Over Gary Lineker Controversy, Will Not Resign

BBC director general Tim Davie has apologized over the ongoing fracas around star soccer player turned sports pundit Gary Lineker, but will not resign. Last Tuesday, Lineker, commenting on the U.K. government’s controversial Illegal Migration Bill, tweeted, describing it as an “immeasurably cruel…



#timdavie #garylineker #lineker #linekers #solidarity #alanshearer #alexscott #footballfocus #jasonmohammad #finalscoreand