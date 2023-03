Record-breaking Cyclone Freddy made its second landfall in Mozambique Saturday night, pounding the southern African nation with heavy rains and disrupting transport and telecommunications services. French weather agency Météo-France warned of “destructive and devastating” winds and “dangerous seas…



