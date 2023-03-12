Mike Pence Condemns Tucker Carlson’s Portrayal Of January 6th, Says History “Will Hold Donald Trump Accountable For It”
Published
Former Vice President Mike Pence was one of the featured speakers at the white tie Gridiron Club dinner in Washington on Saturday, an event that typically is a showcase of sometimes biting humor. But speaking to the crowd of about 600 journalists, administration officials and lawmakers, Pence…
#mikepence #gridironclub #pence #tuckercarlsons #capitol #secretservice #donaldtrump