One in five students at top universities consider dropping out over cost of living
Published
One in five students at Russell Group universities are considering dropping out because of the cost of living crisis, and a quarter are regularly going without food and other essentials, the Observer can reveal. In the largest study of its kind, new research by the Russell Group Students’ Unions –…
#russellgroup #observer #oxbridge #ucl #timbradshaw #russellgroups #danibradford #studentsunionucl #sophiebush #essex