This high-school teacher mocks rich people who pay hundreds of dollars for designer dog collars and now has 1.5 million TikTok followers
Published
Shabaz Ali reached 1.5 million followers on TikTok by "calling people out for over-indulgence." Shabaz Ali Shabaz Ali is a chemistry teacher who's gained 1.5 million TikTok followers by mocking the rich. Ali has seen poverty in schools and wants influencers to be "more responsible" in the…
#shabazali #tiktok #shabazalishabazali #tiktoker #gucci #norway # #ryandubs #robinhood #circle