Rishi Sunak has electricity grid upgraded to heat his private pool

Rishi Sunak’s new private heated swimming pool uses so much energy that the local electricity network had to be upgraded to meet its power demands, the Guardian has been told. While many Britons are facing increased electricity bills – and are trying to limit their energy usage – extra equipment…



#rishisunaks #guardian #northyorkshire #nationalgrid #houseofcommons #gradeiilisted #northernpowergrid #richmond #northallerton #pacificocean