Federal Trade Commission Aims To Bring Down The Hammer On Those Outsized Unfounded Claims About Generative AI ChatGPT And Other AI, Warns AI Ethics And AI Law

That’s what the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says that it is going to do regarding the ongoing and worsening use of outsized unfounded claims about Artificial Intelligence (AI). In an official blog posting on February 27, 2023, entitled “Keep Your AI Claims In Check” by attorney Michael Atleson…



#ftc #michaelatleson #truthinadvertising #loreal #parisyouthcode #volkswagen #generativeai #openai #elisajillson #section5