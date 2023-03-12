Oil company Saudi Aramco has reported earning $161bn (£134bn) last year - the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company.Full Article
Record $161bn profit by oil giant Saudi Aramco branded 'shocking' by activists
