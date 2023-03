While the midsize SUV segment is full of impressive options, the Lexus GX 460 stands out for all the wrong reasons. With a score of 6.9 from critics, the GX 460 is the lowest-scoring SUV in its class, and it’s not hard to see why. On the one hand, the GX 460 exudes solidity, with a rugged exterior…



#lexus #460 #gx460 #contemporaryfeatures #usabilitylexus #applecarplay #androidauto