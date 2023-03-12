Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Leaves Over 200 UK Firms Unable to Pay Staff

The BBC has reported that the Silicon Valley Bank collapse has left over 200 UK firms unable to pay their staff. Moreover, the report states that the government is working to protect and stabilize the UK tech firms that are affected by the SVB collapse. The country’s treasury has stated that it…



#siliconvalleybank #svb #watcherguru #ukfirmsaffected #svbfinancial #economictimes #rishisunak #jeremyhunt #bankofengland #andrewbailey