Home Office removed image of Huw Edwards from tweet about migration bill after BBC complaints
Published
Home Office officials altered a Twitter post about the controversial “illegal migration bill” to remove the appearance of newsreader Huw Edwards after complaints from the BBC. The tweet, which contains a video explainer for the divisive legislation, was posted on Tuesday by the Home Office from…
#homeoffice #twitter #edwards #guardian #garylinekers #tory #lineker #channel5news #stephenwolfe #suellabraverman