Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan Reunite in Disney+’s ‘American Born Chinese’ Teaser

It’s a big night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the Oscars, but stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are already looking to the future with “American Born Chinese.” The two actors reunite in the first teaser for the action-comedy series. Released Sunday morning by Disney+, the footage…



#oscars #michelleyeoh #kehuyquan #americanbornchinese #geneluenyangs #jinwang #benwang #taiwanese #everythingeverywhere #stephaniehsu