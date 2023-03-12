Dozens of people are feared dead in the Mediterranean, according to two rescue charities, after a boat that migrants had been travelling in from Libya capsized in bad weather.Full Article
Dozens feared dead as migrant boat capsizes in Mediterranean
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Italy's coast guard, navy, bring hundreds of migrants ashore
ViewItalian coast guard and navy vessels on Saturday ferried hundreds of rescued migrants toward shore, while elsewhere in the..
Newsy