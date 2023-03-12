Learn More Glenn Close Bows Out Of Oscars At The Last Minute Due To COVID-19 This year's 95th Academy Awards just got a shake-up to its lineup of presenters. Actor Glenn Close, who was set to be one of this year's Oscars presenters, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be attending the…



#95thacademyawards #glennclose #oscars #fatalattraction #harrisonford #rizahmed #hallebailey #michaelbjordan #arianadebose #elizabetholsen