“The Office” star Rainn Wilson is getting real about what he perceives as an “anti-Christian bias” in the entertainment industry after a recent episode of HBO’s “The Last of Us” introduced a pastor whose character took a turn for the worse. “I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in…



#rainnwilson #antichristian #hbo #lastofus #hollywood #wilson #bible #bahai #wyoming #lastofusepisode8