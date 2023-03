FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s reply was of little surprise. In response to the club being hit with corruption charges, the team’s most powerful figure leveled some allegations of his own. “You can be calm,” the Catalan businessman told FC Barcelona fans directly, “Barça is innocent of the…



#barcelona #joanlaportas #catalan #barça #club #sandrorosell #josemariabartomeu #spain #laliga #javiertebas