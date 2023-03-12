‘Scream VI’ tops box office with franchise-best $44.5M

By Jake Coyle | Associated Press LOS ANGELES — Oscar weekend belonged to “Scream VI” in theaters, as the horror sequel notched a franchise-best $44.5 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group co-production sailed past…



#jakecoyle #screamvi #hollywood #95thacademyawards #wescraven #dimensionfilms #jennaortega #melissabarrera #mattbettinelliolpin #tylergillett