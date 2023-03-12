South African Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Collapsing at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg

South African rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing onstage at Johannesburg’s Ultra South Africa music festival on Saturday (March 11). He was 28. The family of the rapper, whose real name was Constantinos Tsobanoglou, confirmed the tragic news in a statement posted Sunday (March 12) on the…



#southafrican #costatitch #johannesburg #ultrasouthafrica #southafrica #titch #nasrecexpocentre #ultrasa #southafricas #ultrasouthafricas