Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Trailer: Meryl Streep Joins the Crew

Another season of “Only Murders in the Building” means, yes, another special guest star, and in the teaser above, it sounds like even Meryl Streep is surprised it’s her. “Is this really happening again?” Martin Short’s character Oliver questions at the beginning of the video, which will make its…



#onlymurders #merylstreep #martinshorts #selenagomez #charleshadensavage #stevemartin #danfogelman #johnhoffman #upperwestside #short