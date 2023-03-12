At least 19 killed in Congo by suspected extremists
Published
Rebels in eastern Congo killed at least 19 people and set fire to a health center and houses, authorities reported Sunday. Gunmen suspected of being part of the…Full Article
Published
Rebels in eastern Congo killed at least 19 people and set fire to a health center and houses, authorities reported Sunday. Gunmen suspected of being part of the…Full Article
At Least 36 people were killed by extremists in conflict-riddled eastern Congo, the military said on Thursday. The Allied..