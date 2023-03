Brendan Fraser poses on the red carpet with two of his sons at the 95th Academy Awards. Subscribe to People ►► http://bit.ly/SubscribetoPeople #BrendanFraser #Oscars #AcademyAwards #TheWhale #Celebrity #News #PEOPLE Catch up on the latest celebrity news, top stories and more:…



#brendanfraser #academyawards #royalfamily