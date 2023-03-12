Team USA Facing Different Kind Of Pressure In WBC

The veteran shortstop won the 2019 World Series while playing for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros. After being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner appeared in the postseason again in 2021 and 2022. The Philadelphia Phillies hope Turner can lead them back to the playoffs…



#worldseries #washingtonnationals #houstonastros #losangelesdodgers #turner #philadelphiaphillies #worldbaseballclassic #greatbritain #chasefield #phoenix