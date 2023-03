Notable economist Ed Hyman of Evercore ISI said the Federal Reserve should consider pausing interest rate hikes in part because of the financial shock that has developed with Silicon Valley Bank . "It might be a good idea for the Fed to pause," wrote Hyman in a note Sunday, citing the SVB failure…



#edhyman #isi #federalreserve #siliconvalleybank #svb #treasury #hyman #sp #michaelbloom