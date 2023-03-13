Silicon Valley Bank crash: Rep. Katie Porter blames rising interest rates, and raises oversight questions

“‘There are real questions about why the bank didn’t anticipate one of the most fundamental financial facts that everybody should know, which is interest rates go up and they go down. You can’t bet on them staying low forever.”’” That was Rep. Katie Porter pinning most of the blame for Silicon…



#katieporter #siliconvalleybanks #democrat #msnbc #siliconvalleybank #washingtonmutual #svb #capehart #treasury #fdic