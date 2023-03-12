‘Women Talking’ Filmmaker Sarah Polley Developing Next Movie Set Around Awards Season

As the old saying goes, write what you know and for Women Talking filmmaker Sarah Polley whose up for an Adapted Screenplay Oscar tonight, she’s been through so much of the campaign process that her next movie is set around awards season. Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet, The Adventures of…



#sarahpolley #adventures #polley #wga #adaptedscreenplay #christopherguest #fredwillard #eugenelevy #harryshearer #parkerposey