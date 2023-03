The 95th Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 12. Stars like Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, and Angela Bassett are expected to take home awards at this year's Oscars, with actors like Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, and Jamie Lee Curtis…



#academyawards #dolbytheatre #starslike #michelleyeoh #brendanfraser #angelabassett #oscars #colinfarrell #cateblanchett #jamieleecurtis