On Sunday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Saudi Arabia will launch a new state-run airline called Riyadh Air, and The Wall Street Journal reported the carrier will likely purchase a large order of Boeing jets. The Middle Eastern nation already has another government-run airline –…



#crown #mohammedbinsalman #saudiarabia #riyadhair #boeing #middleeastern #saudia #africa #airbus #wsj