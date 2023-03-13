If You Slap Anyone at Oscars 2023, Jimmy Kimmel Warns, You’ll Just Win Best Actor

Jimmy Kimmel started the 2023 Oscars not by acknowledging last year’s slap-induced elephant in the room, but by poking fun at Nicole Kidman’s viral AMC Theatres ads: “I am happy to see that Nicole Kidman has finally been released from that abandoned AMC where she has been held captive for almost…



#jimmykimmel #nicolekidmans #amc #nicolekidman #fabelmans #stevenspielberg #sethrogen #hunterbiden #hollywood #tomcruise