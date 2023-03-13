Regulators close New York's Signature Bank following Silicon Valley Bank collapse

The New York Department of Financial Services announced Sunday that it has taken possession of Signature Bank and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as the bank's receiver. The move comes two days after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed as depositors rushed to withdraw funds.…



