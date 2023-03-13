Oscar Nominee Ana de Armas On “Trusting Process” In ‘Blonde’ & A Chris Evans We’ve Never Seen Before In ‘Ghosted’

No matter who wins Best Actress tonight, one thing is for certain, we’ll be remembering Andrew Dominik’s edgy, warts all NC-17 biopic of Marilyn Monroe, and Ana de Armas fearless portrayal of the big screen bombshell years from now. Asked tonight on the Oscar red carpet about what the toughest…



#bestactress #andrewdominiks #nc17 #marilynmonroe #dearmas #netflix #venice #blonde #hollywood #chrisevans