At the Oscars 2023, Ke Huy Quan’s Hollywood comeback story officially came full circle. During Sunday’s ceremony, the actor won the best-supporting-actor trophy for his performance as Waymond Wang in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. “My mom is 84 years old, and she’s at home watching,” he…



#kehuyquans #hollywood #waymondwang #chunk #quays #danielkwan #danielscheinert #michelleyeoh #stephaniehsu #jamieleecurtis