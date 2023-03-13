Angela Bassett Looked Majorly Disappointed Over Her Best Supporting Actress Loss At The Oscars

Angela Bassett Looked Majorly Disappointed Over Her Best Supporting Actress Loss At The Oscars

Upworthy

Published

Learn More Angela Bassett Looked Majorly Disappointed Over Her Best Supporting Actress Loss At The Oscars Angela Bassett's extraordinary performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" just wasn't enough to win the performer the best actress in a supporting role Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.…

#angelabassettlooked #oscars #angelabassett #blackpanther #bassett #tinaturner #queenramonda #jamieleecurtis #stevenspielberg #westsidestory

Full Article