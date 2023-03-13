Rihanna Live Debuts ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at the 2023 Oscars

As Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel made clear during his 2023 Oscars opening monologue, Rihanna was in the building (as was her nine-month-old son, who Kimmel also said had pooped backstage during rehearsals). Thanks to the stunning ballad “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the superstar…



#oscars #jimmykimmel #liftmeup #blackpanther #wakandaforever #tems #ryancoogler #ludwiggöransson #danaigurira #chadwickboseman