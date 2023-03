Lady Gaga won over the audience at the 2023 Oscars with a stripped-down version of her Academy Award-nominated song “Hold My Hand.” The Film Academy originally said Gaga wasn’t going to perform at the 2023 Oscars, but she showed up Sunday in strong form, sitting and holding her microphone closely…



#ladygaga #academyaward #holdmyhand #filmacademy #oscars #tonyscott #tomcruise #bloodpop #2016oscars #tilithappenstoyou